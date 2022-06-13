Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Must Be Cautious Against Sao Tome -Aikhoumogbe Warns

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has warned the Super Eagles to be cautious against Sao Tome in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions commenced their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone last week Thursday while Sao Tome lost 5-1 to Guinea Bissau.

With the team set to face Sao Tome today, Aikhoumogbe told Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, that the Super Eagles must approach the game with a sense of seriousness.

“On paper, the Super Eagles should be able to pick the maximum points going by their rich pedigree, experience and array of players in their disposal.

“But then, football has gone beyond just that and that is the more reason why I will advise the Super Eagles to be more cautious against Sao Tome.

“Anyway, I expect the team to overcome their opponent regardless of the scoreline.”

