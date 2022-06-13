Guinea-Bissau Hold Sierra Leone To 2-2 Away Draw

Despite having a player sent off Guinea-Bissau managed to hold Sierra Leone to a 2-2 draw away, in their second Group A game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Monday.

Guinea-Bissau raced to a 2-0 lead through Jorginho who bagged a brace in the 49th and 52nd minutes.

But in the 57th minute Guinea-Bissau were reduced to 10 men after Sana was shown a straight red card.

Sierra Leone took advantage of the red card and pulled a goal back on 77 minutes through Augustus Kargbo.

And with two minutes left to play, Sierra Leone completed the comeback thanks to Musa Kamara.

The draw means Guinea-Bissau are now on four points and occupy second place in Group A while Sierra Leone are third with just a point.

Guinea-Bissau will be guests to the Super Eagles for their third group game in September this year.

Earlier on Monday, the Eagles destroyed São Tomé and Principe 10-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

