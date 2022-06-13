Mikel: Why I Rejected Man United Transfer Move

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has opened up on why he rejected a move to Manchester United after signing a contract with the Premier League giants.

In a chat with Naija FM 102.7 in Lagos, th former Chelsea star stated that he that he dumped Manchester United for Chelsea because of Jose Mourinho, Roman Abramovich and the great environment at Chelsea.

“I was 18 years old and I just wanted to play football,” Mikel told Nigerian station Naija FM 102.7 in Lagos.

“I had already signed for Manchester United, but then I decided that I wanted to go to Chelsea because of Mourinho, and Roman Abramovich.

“Chelsea looked like a more exciting place to be, but I’m happy because it was one of the best decisions of my life.

“I enjoyed my time there, I stayed there for a very long time, I won everything. In the end, I won everything.”

