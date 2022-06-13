Musa: Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Disappoint Against Sao Tome

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has promised that the team will go all out for a win against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe in Monday’s (today) 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans laboured to a 2-1 win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their matchday one encounter last Thursday.

The Super Eagles also lost their friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador prior to the victory against John Keister’s side.

The win against Sierra Leone was also their first in six outings.

Musa stated that the Super Eagles know the importance of the game and will put up a good showing against their opponent.

“We want to win against Sao Tome and Principe”, Musa told a press conference on Sunday.

“But definitely we have to play good football like the coach always wants. And as you can see, we have a very good pitch here(Agadir), so you will see a very different Super Eagles tomorrow”

