Osimhen, Bassey, Oshoala, Odegbami Emerge Winners At 2021 The Ballers Awards

﻿Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala and legendary Nigeria international Chief Segun Odegbami were among winners at the 2021 The Ballers Awards.

The fourth edition of The Ballers Awards was held on Sunday, 12 June, 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other recipients include Joe Aribo, Zaidu Sanusi, Maduka Okoye, Ahmed Musa, Kennedy Boboye, Paul Onuachu and Anayo Iwuala.

Present at Sunday’s awards were NFF’s first Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chief Odegbami, Group Managing Director, Complete Communications Limited, Dr. Mumini Alao and Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepekun.

Also present were renowned sport presenters Deji Omotoyinbo, Charles Anazodo, Mozez Praiz and Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate Ozoemena who presented one of the awards.

In the awards categories, Osimhen won both Forward of the Year and Baller of the Year for male, Bassey got the Revelation of the Year award,…