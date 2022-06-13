Osimhen Equals Yekini’s Super Eagles Feat After 10-0 Win Vs São Tomé

Victor Osimhen has equaled the scoring feat of the late Rashidi Yekini following the Super Eagles 10-0 win against São Tomé and Principe on Monday.

The Eagles ran riot against São Tomé in their second Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Agadir, Morocco.

Osimhen was the standout performer as he scored four goals and also provided two assists.

Terem Moffi scored two goals while Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis each got a goal.

And according to Opta Nigeria, Osimhen is the first player to score four goals in a match for Nigeria since Yekini scored four in Nigeria’s 7-1 win over Burkina Faso 1991.

The Eagles have now recorded two wins in the qualifiers after sealing a 2-1 comeback win against Sierra Leone last Thursday.

Their next 2023 AFCON qualifier is against Guinea-Bissau in September.

