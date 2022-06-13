Osimhen Reacts to Super Eagles’ Win Against Sao Tome

Victor Osimhen is reeling with excitement after helping the Super Eagles thrashed Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The 23-year-old netted four times in the 10-0 annihilation of the Falcons at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco.

The 23-year-old is now the top scorer in the qualifiers with five goals from two games.

Osimhen has also now scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for Nigeria.

Lorient star, Terem Moffi bagged a brace in the game.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Eagles Showed Hunger, Determination For Goals Against Sao Tome –Babangida

Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis were also among the goals for the Super Eagles.

“Congratulations to the whole team and kudos to the coach,” Osimhen told reporters after the game.

“I am happy to get the four goals, I’m happy too for my teammates who scored, the likes of Lookman, Moffi and Dennis.

“I hope we can build on this…