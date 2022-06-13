Salah Speaks On Winning 2022 Ballon d’Or Award

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has revealed that he his performance this year is enough to earn him the Ballon d’Or award.

In a chat with France Football, the Egyptian international stated that Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema appears to be his only tough challenger for the award.

This follows Madrid’s 1-0 win over the Reds in the Champions League final last month.

Salah is eager to join Liberia’s George Weah as the only African to win the award, but concedes he might have to wait.

The 29-year-old who finished down the pecking order in 2021, with Lionel Messi claiming his seventh Ballon d’Or, said: “I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African.

“It’s true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021. For this year, the [Champions League] defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final.

“But it doesn’t cancel out everything I’ve achieved for months. Let’s wait for the vote. And if I’m not Ballon d’Or…