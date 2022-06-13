Sao Tome vs Nigeria: Lookman, Etebo, Moffi Start For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has once again opted for 4-4-2 formation for his side’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe, reports Completesports.com.

Francis Uzoho kept his position in goal after impressing in the Super Eagles’ last three games.

In the defence, Calvin Bassey has been moved to central defence and will pair Semi Ajayi. Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will occupy from the right-back and left-back positions respectively.

In midfield, Peseiro opted for Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi with Joe Aribo dropping to the bench.

Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman, who is preferred ahead of Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon will operate from the wings.

Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi will lead the team’s attack.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Sao Tome

Uzoho

Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Sanusi

Lookman, Etebo, Iwobi, Simon

Moffi, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu

