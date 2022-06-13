Super Eagles Can Cope With His Absence

Super Eagles can cope without injured defender William Troost-Ekong, according to head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Troost-Ekong will no part in Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe on Monday (today) due to injury.

The Watford defender sustained the injury in Nigeria’s 2-1 home win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last Thursday.

The centre-back travelled to London on Friday for further checks on the injury.

“Troost-Ekong is not here but I have other players, I have other centre-backs,” Peseiro told a press conference on Sunday

“Of course we want to improve our defensive process. We should be able to play a good centre-back.”

The Super Eagles will also be without lLorient of France midfielder, Innocent Bonke for the game.

