136th Meeting Of The IFAB

FIFA has hosted the 136th Annual General Meeting of The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) in Doha, Qatar. The video submission – including interview clips from FIFA Chairman of the Referees’ Committee, Pierluigi Collina, Debbie Hewitt (The FA) and Patrick Nelson (Irish FA) – is available to download and use, as well as an opening statement from FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

Transcripts (video 1):

Gianni Infantino 1 (EN):

00.02

Welcome, everyone, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being here, thanks for having an interest in what we do. Thanks for taking an interest, as well, in this IFAB [International Football Association Board] meeting in particular, which is what we are going to discuss today, as Brian was saying.

00.23

Let me start by thanking, of course, my colleagues here: Noel [Mooney], Ian [Maxwell], Patrick [Nelson] and Mark [Bullingham], as well as Pierluigi Collina for their work at this morning’s meeting and throughout the years to come, indeed,…