Akpeyi Targets Kaizer Chiefs Return

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is keen to return to South African club Kaizer Chiefs in future, reports Completesports.com.

Akpeyi was recently released by Kaizer Chiefs alongside 10 other players.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the Amakhosi will expire at the end of this month.

“It’s not a new thing for me that I have to move from club to club. It’s something I take in good faith. Chiefs have been a family to me,”Akpeyi told the Sowetan.

“The environment was conducive. Hopefully, someday there’ll be something that will bring me back to the club because they’re my family,”

Akpeyi also said the decision of the club didn’t come to him as a surprise.

“I was kind of expecting that my contract will not be renewed but I was hoping that they might keep me,”he added.

“As a professional, I must do my job and I mustn’t stress about what will happen in the future… I…