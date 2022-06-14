Crystal Palace, Brighton Join Sanusi Chase

Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for Nigeria defender, Zaidu Sanusi, reports Completesports.com.

Sanusi played a key role as FC Porto won the domestic double last season.

The left-back scored the goal which won the Primeira Liga title for Porto last term.

The 25-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Dragons in the 2021/22 season.

According to Jornal de Notícias Crystal Palace and Brighton were left impressed by Sanusi’s performances last term and are keen to bring him to England.

Premier League new boys, Fulham are also interested in the Nigerian international.

The Cottagers according to reports are willing to pay £15m for the former Santa Clara defender.

Sanusi has a €50m release clause in his contract. His contract runs until June 2025.

