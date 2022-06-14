Dennis Relishes Maiden Super Eagles’ Goal

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has celebrated his maiden goal for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis netted the last goal in Nigeria’s 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Monday.

The Super Eagles team were 3-0 ahead at half-time following a dominant display.

Victor Osimhen scored four times, while Terem Moffi netted a brace against the 183rd ranked team by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Moses Simon,Oghenekaro Etebo,Ademola Lookman and the aforementioned Dennis scored one each.

Dennis took to Twitter to celebrate his maiden goal for Nigeria.

Read Also:2023 AFCONQ: 10-Man Guinea-Bissau Hold Sierra Leone To 2-2 Away Draw

“First one for the Eagles # priceless

-feeling,” he Tweeted.

This is Nigeria’s biggest ever win in a football match after defeating Dahomey (Benin Republic)10-1 in 1959.

The Super Eagles are top of Group A with six points and a goal difference of 11 two…