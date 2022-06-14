Eagles’ Rating In AFCON 2023 Qualifiying Big Win Against Sao Tome

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles’ players in their 10-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe – an AFCON 2023 Group A qualifiying match in Agadir, Morocco on Monday, Monday, June 13 2022.

FRANCIS UZOHO 7/10

The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday during the game. He however did well to bail out his defenders a couple of times.

OLA AINA 8/10

The Torino defender has no doubt made the right-back position his own. Aina made a number incisive passes and was a delight to watch.

SEMI AJAYI 7/10

The centre-back started his fourth consecutive game under new manager Jose Peseiro. Certainly proved he is ready for the big stage.

CALVIN BASSEY 8/10

Nearly committed a blunder in the second half, otherwise, it was another commanding display from the Rangers man who replaced the injured William Troost-Ekong in centre-back.

ZAIDU SANUSI 7/10

Not really at his best in the first half, but improved after the break.

OGHENEKARO ETEBO 8/10

The midfielder scored a…