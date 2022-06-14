Kane: Why Haaland, Nunez’s Arrival Will Affect My Golden Boot Chances

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, has expressed concern on his chances of winning the Golden Boot with the arrival of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez in the Premier League.

Haaland’s move to City from Borussia Dortmund was officially confirmed on Monday.

Benfica also confirmed Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Nunez from Benfica, the Portuguese club have announced.

Kane was keen to join City last summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy turned down all interest from the champions.

When asked if Haaland and Nunez arriving in England would make it harder to lead the goalscoring charts, Kane told reporters: “The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough. The Premier League has produced some top strikers from around the world for a number of years now.

“You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings, that is going to be the case. It helps. It…