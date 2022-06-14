Lookman Delighted With Debut Goal For Super Eagles

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman has expressed delight to have scored his debut goal for the senior national team.

Recall that the Leicester City star netted his first goal against Sao Tome in Nigeria’s 10-0 win in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday at the Adrar Stadium in Morocco.

The Nigerian international via his official twitter handle, hailed the team for their support.

“Been waiting for this moment and yesterday I scored my first goal for my nation Nigeria. Thank you to everyone for your [email protected],” the Tweet read.

The Super Eagles are currently setting the pace in Group A with six points from two games.

Lookman has made four appearances for the Super Eagles all in 2022.

