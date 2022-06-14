Matic Joins Former Coach Mourinho At AS Roma

Serie A giants AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Nemanja Matic who put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.

The Rome-based club made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

This will be the third time Matic has worked alongside Jose Mourinho, after the two enjoyed spells at both Chelsea and, subsequently, Manchester United.

Matic is a three-time Premier League winner who has spent the past five seasons at Manchester United.

Aside being a Premier League winner, the 33-year-old counts three Portuguese domestic titles among the many trophies he has won.

“I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my teammates,” Matic said on asroma.com.

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision…