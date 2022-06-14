Michael Named MOTM Again After Win vs Togo

Golden Eaglets of Nigeria defender Emmanuel Michael, has been voted Man of the Match for the second time at the WAFU B U-17 tournament in Ghana.

Michael was adjudged the most outstanding player, after helping the Eaglets defeat Togo 3-1 in their second Group A game on Tuesday.

He first won the award in the Eaglets’ 4-2 win against hosts Ghana in the opening game of the competition.

He scored the first goal of the tournament with a brilliant free-kick against the Black Starlets of Ghana.

He is a player of Simoben Academy in Kaduna which is owned by Super Eagles forward Moses Simon.

A win for Michael and his teammates in the semi-final will see them automatically qualify for the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

Next year’s U-17 AFCON will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Peru.

