NBA Africa Signs New Partnership Deal

NBA Africa and KFC Africa have announced a partnership that will see both pantheons collaborate on many activations targeted at basketball fans across Nigeria and a few other African countries.



Through this novel partnership, KFC loyalists and basketball enthusiasts will be able to enjoy unique, co-branded products, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC x NBA promotions.



The high point of the partnership includes the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.



Emmanuel Kasambala (KFC Marketing Director for the Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa) highlighted KFC’s excitement at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered…