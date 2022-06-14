Okowa:’Future Very Bright For Nigerian Track And Field’

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN president Tonobock Okowa says the performance of Team Nigeria at the just ended 22nd African Athletics Championship gives him cause for optimism.

Team Nigeria won a total of 11 medals made up of five gold, three silver and three bronze medals to finish third on the medal table.

“We have every reason to celebrate because the project we started just under a year ago is already bearing fruits,” said an elated Okowa.

The AFN president says the federation’s investment in the youth and junior athletes are paying off handsomely.

“Most of our top athletes who have been doing great things in the American collegiate circuit were not in Mauritius due to school commitments but we have been able to show our strength in depth,” added Okowa who believes the outing in Mauritius has added to the rising profile of the sport in the world.

“When we decided to take the largest…