Osimhen Refuses To Commit Future To Napoli

Victor Osimhen has refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving Serie A club, Napoli this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Napoli last season despite missing over two months with injury.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and recorded two assists in 28 league appearances for the Partenopei.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United reported to be interested in his services.

Osimhen insisted anything can happen in the summer refusing to commit his future to Napoli.

“There are rumours going around, but anything can happen in the summer,” Osimhen told reporters after Nigeria’s 10-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco on Monday.

“But first I have to go back…