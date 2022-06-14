Peseiro Sets New Record After Super Eagles Demolish Sao Tome

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has set a new record after the side’s empathic 10-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Peseiro is now the first Super Eagles coach to lead the team to their biggest ever scoreline.

The Super Eagles’ biggest scoreline before now was a 10-1 win against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in 1959 at the Kwame Nkrumah Cup.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen set the tone for the victory after putting the Super Eagles ahead on nine minutes.

Read Also: SUPERB! Super Eagles’ Rating In AFCON 2023 Qualifiying Big Win Against Sao Tome

Osimhen added three more goals in the second half.

Lorient star, Terem Moffi bagged a brace for the Super Eagles

Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis were also among the goals.

The Super Eagles will face the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their next game in the qualifiers in September.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021…