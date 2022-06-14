Super Eagles’ Emphatic 10-0 Win over Sao Tome & Principe Excites Dare

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described the Super Eagles’ emphatic 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifier played in Agadir, Morocco on Monday as soul-lifting.

The Eagles took their opponents to the cleaners in a devastating manner to position themselves at the top of Group A with the maximum six points from two games and a very healthy goal difference of eleven.

The Sports Minister said the convincing win is also a confirmation that the rebuilding process of the team is on course.

“I congratulate the Super Eagles for this historic victory. It was not just the result but also the performance. It clearly confirms that the rebuilding process of the team is on course. This is a morale boosting performance and I commend the team, the coaches, the players and their officials for this.”

Dare would then use the…