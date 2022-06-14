What You Need To Know About Sports In Nigeria

Nigeria remains one of the countries with significant participation in sporting activities. From football to basketball, Nigerians enjoy sports. Consequently, they follow their favorite matches on different platforms accordingly.

The country’s rich culture and traditional sports provided a soft landing for football when it started to gain prominence in Nigeria.

How Nigeria Interacts With Football

Football is one of the most popular modern sports in the country. A notable moment in the country’s football history was when the national team, Super Eagles, won the Olympic gold in 1996. At this point, the name Rashidi Yekini was a notable one in the football scene. Other great players that have graced the team include Austin Okocha, and Kanu Nwankwo. Ever since, Super Eagles have participated in numerous international titles. The team is rated among the top 10 African teams.

In more recent times, the team has witnessed impressive players such as Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, and…