Your Presence Not Needed At Barcelona Again -Xavi Tells Pique

Barcelona coach Xavi has told defender Gerard Pique he is no longer part of his plans at the club.

This is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who say that Xavi believes the best option for all parties is for the centre-half to leave the club.

The Spanish international was recently told he is not wanted at the club due to unprofessional conduct off the field and his deteriorating physical condition, before his recent high-profile split with partner, Shakira amid cheating rumours.

The former Barcelona and Spain captain spoke to his former team-mate directly, and made it clear that Pique is not going to be included in his plans for the future.

Xavi, who played 312 games with Pique, wants to build his team around a defence that he can put his full faith in, and according to the Barca legend, that is something Pique cannot bring him.

Pique is one of the most decorated players in…