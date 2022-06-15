Bassey Tipped For Greatness By Ex-Rangers Star

Former Rangers defender Marvin Andrews has tipped Calvin Bassey to have a great future if he can avoid serous injuries, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey caught the eye for Ranges last season thriving in a new centre-back position.

The Nigerian international earned huge plaudits for his performance in the UEFA Europa League final where Rangers lost 5-4 on penalties to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The right-back also played a key role as Rangers won the Scottish Cup few days later, edging out Hearts 2-0 at Hampden Park.

Bassey was also named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

“It is very important, the defence. Big Goldson has been tremendous. Calvin Bassey is strong, athletic. He’s only 22 as well,” Andrews told Glasgow Live Sport.

“If he can avoid any serious injuries…