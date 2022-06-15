England Lose 4-0 To Hungary, Suffer Worst Home Defeat In 94 Years

Three Lions of England’s poor campaign in the UEFA Nations League continued as they suffered their worst home defeat since 1928, following a 4-0 hammering in the hands of Hungary at the Molineaux in League A Group 3 on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side have now gone four games without a victory for the first time since 2014.

They could do nothing but capitulate to a humiliating and potentially damaging defeat that had the crowd booing and calling for Southgate’s job at the final whistle.

Roland Sallai gave Hungary the lead on 16 minutes with a well-taken finish at the back post, then doubled Hungary’s lead with his second in the 70th minute.

With 10 minutes left Zsolt Nagy fired in from range to make it 3-0 and England had John Stones sent off just two minutes after the visitor’s third goal.

And in the 89th minute Daniel Gazdag finished smartly to complete the rout.

