Exclusive: Peseiro Blessed With Array Of Quality Strikers In Eagles -Akpoborie

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro is blessed with an array of quality strikers in the senior national team.

Akpoborie made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 10-0 drubbing of Sao Tome in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday.

Osimhen was set up by Simon for the opener in the ninth minute and returned the favour in the 28th minute before the Napoli forward laid on the third for Terem Moffi two minutes before the break.

Nigeria carried on where they left off in the second half as Osimhen grabbed his second three minutes after the restart and Watford midfielder Peter Etebo netted a powerful free-kick in the 55th minute. Moffi bagged his second on the hour mark and Lookman quickly made it 7-0 three minutes later.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: Aina Suspended For Super Eagles Vs Guinea-Bissau

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute then netted his fourth with six minutes remaining and Dennis rounded off the…