‘I Can’t Wait To Get Going Next Season’ –Aribo

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has revealed that he can’t wait for the new season to kickoff.

The Nigerian international was one of the top performers for Scottish Premiership club, Rangers last season.

Aribo played 70 matches last season, becoming the only player in Europe’s top divisions to reach the mark in a single season.

Reacting to his performance last season, Aribo via his official twitter handle, expressed his gratitude for getting through a remarkable campaign for both club and country.

“Grateful to have played 70 games this season, I just wanna thank God for getting me through it. A season full of ups and downs but unforgettable memories were created. Can’t wait to get going next season. Thank you to all the fans for your continued support,” Aribo wrote on his Twitter handle.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lost the Scottish Premiership title to rivals Celtic and also made it to…