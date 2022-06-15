Moffi Relishes Brace For Super Eagles In 10-0 Win vs São Tomé

Super Eagles and Lorient forward,Terem Moffi, has expressed excitement after scoring two goals against Sao Tome and Principe in a 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The Eagles walloped Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 at the Adrar Stadium in Morocco on Monday.

Jose Peseiro’s side led 3-0 at halftime with goals from Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Moffi.

In the second half Moffi got on the score sheet again to complete his brace.

Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis scored a goal each to complete the rout.

And reflecting after opening his goal account for the Eagles with the brace, Moffi wrote on Twitter:”Delighted to score my first and second goal(s) for @NGSuperEagles.”

The game against São Tomé and Principe was Moffi ‘s seventh for the Eagles.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions for Lorient in the 2021/22 season scoring eight goals and provided four assists.

