Nothing So Special About Peseiro’s Super Eagles

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilein has decried the lack of creativity in the midfield, adding that the team continued to lack fighting spirit and exhibit that lukewarm attitude in their play under Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Izilein stated this in an interview with NAN, where he said nothing has changed in the team despite the team’s 10-0 victory over Sao Tome on Monday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He advised Peseiro to take a look at players in the Nigeria local league that could combine well with the foreign-based players.

“I am yet to see anything new, it’s still the same old pattern of play; lukewarm attitude towards games should be changed.

“They have no fighting spirit, it is only Victor Osimhen that does that and he does not get a good ball from the wingers. He (Osimhen) needs that deep penetrative passes.

“The basic fact is that we are still not playing as a team,…