Omolade Dies In Italy, Hailed By Former Teammates As Anti-Racism Hero

Bad news has gripped the Italian city of Palermo after a Nigerian footballer, Akeem Oluwashegun Omolade, died inside his friend’s car on Monday after doctors failed to deal with the strange ill-health that plagued the former striker, Completesports.com reports.

Omolade, 39, was a professional footballer in Italy for several years. He lived for some years in Palermo and worked as a translator in a court before his death.

As at the time of this report, the cause of Omolade’s death was unclear. His corpse has no external injuries, which rules out any suspicion of death through violence.

According to PalermoToday.it, Omolade started to have pains in his leg during his last few days, and he went to the hospital three times, but couldn’t get well. In his last morning he tried going to the hospital again, but wasn’t able to walk. His friend then came to pick him up in his Peugeot car. But Omolade became very ill as soon as he got into the car. His friend called for help, but it…