Sadiq To Replace Nunez At Benfica

Portuguese giants, Benfica have identified Umar Sadiq as perfect replacement for Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, reports Completesports.com.

Benfica are in the market for a new striker after selling Nunez to Premier club, Liverpool.

Nunez completed his €75m transfer to the Reds on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old incidentally moved to Benfica from Almeria two years ago after spending just one season with the Rojiblancos.

According to Spanish publication, Larazon, Benfica have set their sights on signing Sadiq from the LaLiga new boys.

Sadiq scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists to help the Rojiblancos secure promotion to LaLiga last season.

LaLiga clubs clubs, Valencia and Sevilla had also been linked with the 25-year-old.

By Adeboye Amosu

