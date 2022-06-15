Ten Hag Will Make Swift Impact At Man United –Rashford

Man United forward, Marcus Rashford has disclosed that Erik ten Hag will have a positive impact with the team next season.

The United players are getting ready for their pre-season tour which takes them to Thailand, where they play Liverpool in Bangkok on 12 July, before heading to Australia for matches in Melbourne and Perth.

The new manager will be working hard to implement his style of play on a team which looked bereft of structure, ideas and confidence last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

It is a huge task for Ten Hag in his first job in English football, but Rashford reckons he will make a swift impact and it will be clear for everyone to see.

‘At the beginning of pre-season, you want to get your fitness levels up,’ said Rashford. ‘[You want to] get back to what it’s like to play in the Premier League.

‘When a team…