Tunisia Thrash Hosts Japan To Emerge Champions Ghana Seal Third

One of Africa’s representatives at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Tunisia, have won the 2022 Kirin Cup four-nation tournament after a comfortable 3-0 win against hosts Japan in Tuesday’s final.

After a goalless first half, Tunisia broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane converted from the penalty spot.

In the 76th minute Tunisia doubled their lead through Ferjani Sassi before Issam Jebali added the third goal in the 93rd minute.

In the third-place match also played on Tuesday, the Black Stars of Ghana defeated Chile on penalties to finish third at this year’s edition.

Ghana had two players sent off in the second half but still held Chile to a goalless draw and forced the game to be decided on penalties.

Alidu Seidu was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute before Mubarak Wakaso was also given his matching orders with 12 minutes left.

And in the shootout, the Black Stars triumphed 3-1…