Ugbade Thumbs Up Golden Eaglets,

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade praised his players for their impressive display in the win against Togo on Tuesday, but warned they must keep fighting to secure the AFCON ticket, reports Completesports.com.

Ugbade’s charges recorded their second win of the competition after edging out the Togolese 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Eaglets defeated hosts Ghana 4-2 in the competition’s opening game last Saturday.

Read Also: 2022 WAFU B U-17: Golden Eaglets Defeat Togo, Pick Semi-final Ticket

They are also through to the semi-final where they will face the second-placed team in Group B next week Monday.

Kevwe Iyede beat goalkeeper Komlan Igance Kiti for Nigeria’s first goal in the 10th minute.

Captain Precious Tonye Williams added another in the 22nd minute.

Togo halved the deficit 15 minutes from time, while substitute Light Eke restored Nigeria’s two-goal lead in the 81st minute.

“We are determined to get the AFCON ticket. It is not yet celebration time for the…