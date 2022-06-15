Wijnaldum Voted Ligue 1 Flop Signing Of The Year

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who joined PSG last summer has been voted Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year, the Mirror reports.

Wijnaldum struggled to secure a regular role within Mauricio Pochettino’s side, going on to amass just 1,933 minutes of action over 38 appearances, of which only 22 were starts.

This led to Wijnaldum scooping the award of ‘ Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year’ by Get French Football News.

With over 100,000 votes combined with the input from an expert panel, Wijnaldum is said to have won the award by some distance.

Beyond the shame of receiving the reward, the midfielder’s disastrous campaign has also led to him dropping out of contention for the Netherlands and his place at the Qatar World Cup looks under real threat.

Few would have predicted such a downturn in form 12 months ago, when Jurgen Klopp labelled him a “manager’s dream”.

Following Wijnaldum’s final appearance for the Reds, the Liverpool boss said: “I will miss…