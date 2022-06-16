Chelsea Must Get Rid Of Lukaku

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has advised Chelsea to sell Romelu Lukaku this summer.

He said the Blues should count their losses and let the Belgium international go to Internazionale.

“He doesn’t look fit, he doesn’t look interested, he doesn’t look like he is motivated to play for Chelsea, so the only reason he is there is for an economic transaction.

“I think they should get rid of Lukaku because he hasn’t done what he was brought in for.

“If you can get £20 million (loan fee), it’s a decent transaction.”

The former Manchester United and Everton star has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, having lived before expectations following his £90m move from Inter Milan last summer.

