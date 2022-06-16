Dessers Wins Fifth Award At Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers has been named Feyenoord’s Player of the Month for May, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers won the award for the second time in a row.

The Nigerian international scored three goals in four appearances for the club during the month.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in Feyenoord’s comeback win against PSG Eindhoven and scored the consolation goal for his side in their 2-1 loss to Twente.

It was Dessers’ fifth personal prize of the season.

The striker won the Europa Conference League top goalscorer title and Goal of the Month trophy for November, he also won the Legion Player of the Month award in November and April.

He has returned to his parent club, KRC Genk following the completion of his loan deal at Feyenoord.

