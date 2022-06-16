Everton Interested In Super Eagles Defender Sanusi

Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, has been linked to Premier League club Everton this summer window.

With the Toffees relegation battle last term, head coach Frank Lampard will surely need to add reinforcements to bolster his squad.

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny departed the club making it necessary for a new defensive acquisition.

And according to Portugese newspaper www.record.pt, Everton are one of the many clubs vying for his signature.

The 25-year-old has already been linked to other Premier League sides like Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brighton.

Sanusi was impressive for FC Porto last season with 1.3 tackles,1.2 interceptions and won 3.5 duels per game.

If he eventually signs for the club, Sanusi will be joining his compatriot Alex Iwobi who moved to the club from Arsenal in 2019

Sanusi scored three goals from 40 appearances in all competitions for FC Porto last season.

He scored the crucial goal which clinched the title for Porto on…