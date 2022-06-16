Everton To Face Chelsea In First EPL Game Of Season

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates have a difficult kickoff to the new Premier League season, as they will host Chelsea in their first fixture on Saturday 6 August, 2022.

This was confirmed following the release of the fixtures for the 2022/23 league campaign on Thursday.

Everton would hope to have a better campaign this term after narrowly escaping relegation last season.

For the Blues under new owner Todd Boehly, they would be looking forward to challenging for the league title after falling short of expectations in the outgone campaign.

Champions, Manchester City, will start the defence of their title away to West Ham United on Sunday 7 August.

On the same day city rivals Manchester United, under new manager, Erik ten Haag, will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to face newly promoted Fulham on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur welcome Southampton on the same day.

