Gomes Speaks On Tough Relationship With Mourinho At Man United

Former Manchester United midfielder, Angel Gomes, has opened up on his experience with Jose Mourinho, during their time at Old Trafford that left him on the verge of tears.

Gomes insisted that his encounter with Mourinho made him feel the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach hated him.

The 21-year-old, who now plays for Lille in the French Ligue 1, opened up on his experience with Mourinho, who is currently the manager of AS Roma, at the Red Devils.

Gomes told SPORTbible: “I have never actually told this story before, but one time, [Mourinho] took me to a cup game with the first team after I played with the Under 21s.

“We were at the dinner table and he came around speaking to everyone. He then looks at me and says, “I am f***ed with you”.’

He added: “He was saying, “You were doing this and doing that but you should have done this and that”… and this was in front of the whole squad as…