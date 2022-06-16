Ighalo Clocks 33 Today

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has expressed gratitude to God as he clocks 33 today.

On Thursday, the Nigerian international took to his took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself captioned his post, “+1🎂🙏🏾”.

Ighalo made his debut for the Nigeria national team in March 2015 against Uganda.

He represented the nation at the 2018 World Cup and was the highest goalscorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

He eventually led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished in the competition’s Team of the Tournament and was crowned top scorer.

Ighalo and his wife, Sonia got married in 2009 and their union is blessed with three children – two sons and one daughter.

