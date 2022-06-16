Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championships: Teams Storm Abuja

The eight teams that progressed from Round of 16 phase of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championships have all arrived in Abuja, ahead of the eagerly anticipated round, chistened Elite Eight, which starts today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The eight teams arrived side by side technical officials that have been mobilized to ensure the smooth and hitch free tournament, now in its buisness end.

The eight elite teams will from Wednesday’s Jump Balls at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, showcase intense rivalry, and the best of elite domestic basketball, as never seen in Nigeria, since 2017.

Also Read: Chelsea Champions League Winner Joins Djibouti Club

All eyes will be on Nigeria Customs, who are on paper the favourites to overcome Delta Force of Asaba, in Game 1 of Matchday 1.



Victory for the Customs men team, will surely put them on course to emulate their ladies who won the women’s edition.

In other Day-1 games,…