Messi Not In My List Of Greatest Players –Basten

Dutch great Marco van Basten has revealed that Argentina star, Lionel Messi is not in the top three of all time greatest players.

According to the former AC Milan striker, the former Barcelona star, who has won seven Ballon d’Ors, is not the game’s greatest.

“Pele, [Diego] Maradona and [Johan] Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history,” he told France Football.

“As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

“Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war.”

Read Also: Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championships: Teams Storm Abuja For Elite 8 Finals

Basten is a Dutch football manager and retired professional player, who played for Ajax and AC Milan, as well as the Netherlands national team, as a striker.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, he…