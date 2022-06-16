​Newcastle, Aston Villa Join Bale Chase

Tottenham and several other Premier League clubs are monitoring Gareth Bale’s situation this summer.

The Welshman is attracting interest over a short term contract, as he looks to maintain his best form ahead of the World Cup.

Bale has departed Real Madrid on the expiry of his contract, and is seeking a new team for the coming season.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are the clubs looking at Bale at present.

While Spurs’ interest is not very serious, director of football Fabio Paratici is keeping an eye on the Bale situation to see if a return of the winger is possible.

Bale came back to Spurs on loan in 2020, excelling under Jose Mourinho.

