Ofili, Nathaniel, Nnamdi, Others For Commonwealth Games Trials In Benin

Sprinter Favour Ofili, 400m barrier runner Nathaniel Ezekiel and Javelin thrower, Nnamdi Prosper will lead five other reigning Nigeria record holders to Benin for the Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship trials which start next week.

Ofili has been in inspiring form so far this year, setting new national records in the 200m indoors (22.46s) and outdoor (21.96s).

The 19 year old Ofili, a silver medalist in the 200m event at the 2022 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships is also the fastest Nigerian woman this year and will be one of the stars to watch when the championships begin.

Also set to be the cynosure of all eyes will be Nathaniel, the Baylor University freshman who has improved from a 51 seconds runner over the 400m hurdles as at this period last year to 49.89 seconds two months later at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

Also Read: Sports Minister Set To Receive Football Development Master Plan Committee’s Report

This year, the 18 year old…