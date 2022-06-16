Pascal:‘Why Osimhen Can Break Yekini’s Goal Record’

Former Nigeria international and current Super Eagles team coordinator, Patrick Pascal, believes Victor Osimhen has what it takes to break the goal scoring record of the late Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen took his tally for the Eagles to 15 following his four goals in the Eagles’ 10-0 win against São Tomé and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Currently legendary striker Yekini, who passed away in 2012, holds the record with 37 goals.

But Pascal posited that with the way things are panning our, Osimhen will surely broke Yekini’s record.

“If he continue definitely he will be the greatest goal scorer in Nigeria because when you check the age of Osimhen, his goals, I think he has about 15 goals and Yekini has 37,” Pascal said on Brila FM.

“With the way we are going and with the way Osimhen is scoring goals he is going to set another record. That would be a very good thing because it is good to set a record…