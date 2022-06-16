Sutton Advises Lewandowski To Choose Arsenal Over Man United

Premier League title winner, Chris Sutton has told Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski to choose a move to Arsenal over Manchester United this summer.

The Poland international has just one year left to run on his current contract with the Bundesliga champions and has publicly declared his desire to leave this summer.

United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s preference is believed to be Barca, but Sutton in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, said if he eventually decides to come to England’s top flight, the 33-year-old should pick the Gunners.

“I have seen that Lewandowski has been linked. If he doesn’t go to Barcelona, then he will go to Manchester United. But why?! Why would he want to go to Manchester United? There are bigger and better options out there.

“Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, at…